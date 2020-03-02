Comedian Joe Lycett legally changes his name to Hugo Boss

Joe Lycett has announced that he has legally changed his name to Hugo Boss to protest against the fashion company.

The comedian confirmed that he has changed his name by deed poll, explaining that he wanted to highlight the fashion house – which often stylises itself as “boss” – for its practice of sending cease-and-desist letters to smaller companies and charities who use the word boss in their names.

“It’s clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name,” the now-named Boss wrote on Twitter to accompany an image of his deed poll letter, which includes a new signature that reverses the “u” to a phallic shape.

“Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy.”

He particularly highlighted the fact that the German fashion house had sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Welsh brewery called Boss Brewing, landing them with thousands of pounds in legal fees, according to WalesOnline.

The comedian elaborated further on the Victoria Derbyshire show today (March 2): “I would like them to stop doing this, because no-one is confusing these two things.

“But also […] I’d really like them to give them their money back really and promise to stop – and an apology would be nice, Hugo?”

The fashion company also sent a letter to charity DarkGirlBoss when they tried to trademark their name, according to the i newspaper.

Boss’s (the comedian) name has changed on Twitter – with his bio now reading “I am the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett” – while his Wikipedia page has also been updated.

The company Hugo Boss was originally founded in 1924 and infamously supplied uniforms for the Nazi party. They apologised in 2011 for using forced labour to produce the uniforms.