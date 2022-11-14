Joe Lycett criticised for threatening to shred £10,000

Joe Lycett has been criticised on social media for threatening to shred £10,000.

After the comedian posted a viral video threatening David Beckham to end his partnership with the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, fans have hit back at the comedian for saying he will shred the money if Beckham ignores his requests.

“If you end your relationship with Qatar, I’ll donate this 10 grand of my own money as a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting, to charities that support queer people in football,” Lycett said in the video.

“However, if you do not, by midday next Sunday, I will throw this money into a shredder just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it live on a website I’ve registered called benderslikebeckham.com .

“Not just the money, but also your status as a gay icon will be shredded, you’ll be forcing me to commit a crime.”

Many responded to Lycett’s video to urge him to rethink the shredding. “Please don’t shred the money. That’s a lifeline to a small charity,” one person tweeted.

Another person wrote: “Could you include a clause that the £10k could actually go to a cause instead of being wasted? Loads available. Or maybe to Beckham’s pet hate. But not totally wasted.”

“For the love of Christ, Joe, do not ACTUALLY waste that literally life-changing amount of money for the sake of naming and shaming a celebrity footballer,” a third person added.

“That would be genuinely obscene, & not remotely constructive. You’re going to use it for good instead, right?”

Elsewhere, England manager Gareth Southgate has said that his players will speak out about human rights abuses in the host nation during the tournament.

Speaking after announcing his 26-man squad for the tournament, which sees England facing Iran for their first match on Monday, November 21, Southgate insisted his team will be open about issues surrounding the location of the World Cup.