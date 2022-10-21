Joe Lycett has encouraged Liz Truss to run for Prime Minister again in the upcoming leadership election.

Yesterday (October 20), Truss resigned from office after just six weeks, sharing that a leadership election would be completed within the week.

Lycett, who last month went viral for his sarcastic support of the PM during a TV appearance, offered his support to Truss ahead of the next leadership election.

“@trussliz omg just heard there’s a leadership election nxt week?????,” he wrote on Twitter. “u shud run babe youd be perfect!!!”

The comedian recently shared that his ticket sales had “exploded” since he “came out as right-wing”.

Appearing on the BBC political discussion show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg in September, Lycett joked that he was a “right-wing” supporter of the Conservative Party, also sarcastically declaring his excitement for Liz Truss to be named as the next PM.

“I know there’s been criticism in The Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokey comedians on the BBC,” he said. “I’m actually very right-wing and I loved it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to.”

Announcing her resignation yesterday, Truss said she “came into office at a time of great economic and international instability”.

“Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills,” she said, speaking outside Number 10.

“Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent, and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.”

She continued: “I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills, and on cutting National Insurance. And we set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

“I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Truss confirmed that she would remain as PM until her successor is chosen.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and comedian Joe Lycett were among music and entertainment figures to react to the news, while Ricky Gervais joked he would run for Prime Minister himself.