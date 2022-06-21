Joe Lycett reported to police by fan who found joke too offensive

Joe Lycett was reported to the police by someone who found one of his jokes too offensive.

The comedian, who is currently touring the UK with his new show, took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 21) to make light of the situation.

“So someone came to my tour show a few weeks back and was offended by one of the jokes. And their perfectly understandable response to this was… to call the fucking police,” he wrote.

“To be fair to them, the fuzz were very nice about it and all but felt that had a duty to investigate. This involved me writing a statement explaining the context of the joke for them; I particularly enjoyed putting the words ‘giant donkey dick’ into a message to a police detective.”

He continued: “Charmed, and hopefully amused, the rozzers have since closed the matter. You’ll be pleased to know that the joke – which I consider to be one of the best I’ve ever written – remains firmly and proudly in the show. The tour continues until September, unless I am jailed.”

Earlier this year, Lycett sparked “panic” in government with a parody Sue Gray report he wrote and published on social media.

Before Gray released her report on the numerous lockdown parties at Downing Street, the comedian mocked up his own version to expose the “shocking abuse of the rules”.

In the fake report, Lycett wrote that games were played in Downing Street such as ‘Pass the Arsehole’, MPs were part of a WhatsApp group titled ‘Down It Street’, and that ministers were instructed to get on tables and perform a rendition of ‘Pure & Simple’ by Hear’Say. The end of the report read: “Please forward any queries to my email ItsAllSueGravyBaby@aol.com.”

According to a screenshotted exchange Lycett had with a government worker, the fake report was “read as an actual serious leak from Sue Gray’s report” which had “MP staff literally running around panicking”.

After the incident made headlines, Lycett explained that the parody report was driven by anger after his friend died of cancer in 2020.

The comedian said that he was unable to visit them before their passing because he was following the lockdown rules imposed by the government.