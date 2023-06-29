Joe Lycett tells Suella Braverman to “ignore the haters” after Rwanda deportation deal is blocked

Joe Lycett has mocked Suella Braverman after the home secretary’s Rwanda deportation deal was ruled unlawful by the Court of Appeal.

The comedian, who is known for trolling Tory politicians, once sarcastically referred to himself as “very right-wing” and a supporter of former prime minister Liz Truss.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (June 29), Lycett adopted his fake right-wing persona again in response to the news that the Court of Appeal had blocked the government’s plan to deport small boat migrants to Rwanda.

Advertisement

Judges concluded that the African country is not a safe location to receive asylum seekers from the UK.

Following the announcement, Lycett offered some sarcastic words of support for Braverman, a strong advocate of the deportation policy.

“@SuellaBraverman ignore the haters babe [heart emojis],” he tweeted, adding: “(By haters I mean the royal court of justice.)”

. @SuellaBraverman ignore the haters babe ❤️❤️❤️ (by haters I mean the royal court of justice) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 29, 2023

Lycett’s “right-wing” persona began last year when he appeared alongside the then prime minister on an episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“I think the haters will say we’ve had 12 years of the Tories, and that we’re sort of at the dregs of what they’ve got available, and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs,” he said. “I wouldn’t say that, because I’m incredibly right-wing, but some people might say that.”

Advertisement

Lycett later explained that he mocked Truss due to his anger and frustration over the Partygate scandal, as his best friend died at the start of lockdown and wasn’t able to have a proper funeral.

The comedian continued the gag during his acceptance speech at the National Comedy Awards in February. Jokingly thanking the former PM, he said: “Liz Truss! Couldn’t do it without you, girl.”

The following month, he published an open letter to Truss in the form of a full-page advertisement in her local paper, in which he referred to himself as “right-wing comedian and passionate Liz Truss supporter Joe Lycett”.

“Babe!!! I hope you’re not too surprised to see my popping my head out from between the sheets (of your local regional newspaper tehe)!!” he wrote, before asking her to appear on his Channel 4 show Late Night Lycett.