Joe Lycett says his ticket sales have “exploded” since “coming out as right-wing”

Joe Lycett has said ticket sales for his comedy tour have “exploded” since he “came out as right-wing”.

While appearing on the BBC political discussion show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on September 4, the comedian joked that he was a “right-wing” supporter of the Conservative Party, before sarcastically declaring his excitement for Liz Truss to be named as the next Prime Minister.

“I know there’s been criticism in The Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokey comedians on the BBC,” he said. “I’m actually very right-wing and I loved it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to.”

The following day (September 5), when Truss was officially announced as Boris Johnson’s successor, Lycett jokingly tweeted: “Yes @trussliz absolutely smashed it babe!!!”

He then said he was “off to the framers” to commemorate a Daily Mail headline that referred to his jibes at Truss.

Lycett has since announced that, as a result of the recent media attention, he’s received a major boost in ticket sales for his ongoing comedy tour, More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?

“FYI since coming out as right-wing my tour sales have exploded,” he tweeted on Tuesday (September 6), along with a link to buy tickets and the hashtags: #staywokestaybroke #fairplaytojanet.

In the past year, Joe Lycett has built a reputation for his political pranks. Most notably, he released a parody of Sue Gray’s report, which sparked “panic” amongst Tory MPs who believed it to be real.

The comedian later explained that anger at the government motivated his decision to spoof the report, after a friend of his passed away during lockdown.

Elsewhere, Lycett previously revealed he was reported to the police by someone who found one of his standup jokes too offensive.

After the complaint was dismissed by the authorities, Lycett tweeted: “You’ll be pleased to know that the joke – which I consider to be one of the best I’ve ever written – remains firmly and proudly in the show. The tour continues until September, unless I am jailed.”