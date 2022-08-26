Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson’s grandfather in ‘Bupkis’

Joe Pesci has signed up to star in Pete Davidson’s comedy series Bupkis, according to reports.

The Peacock series is loosely based on the actor and comedian’s life, featuring Davidson as a fictionalised version of himself.

According to Variety, Pesci has signed up to play Davidson’s grandfather in the series, joining Edie Falco (The Sopranos) who will play the comedian’s mother.

This is only Pesci’s second regular television role in his career, after starring in NBC series Half Nelson in 1985. He’s best known for his collaborations with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro in his film career, including Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Casino and The Irishman.

Pesci is also known for roles in the Lethal Weapon franchise, Home Alone and My Cousin Vinny.

Bupkis is set to be produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, with Dave Sirus and Judah Miller on co-writing duties.

The show is described as a “raw” and “unflincing” version of Davidson’s real life, which will include a “mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements”. A release date for the series is yet to be announced.

Davidson recently starred in black comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, alongside Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova.

The comedian also stars opposite Kaley Cuoco in upcoming romantic comedy Meet Cute, which is scheduled to be released on September 21 on Peacock.