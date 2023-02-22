John Cleese posts sarcastic apology for ‘Fawlty Towers’ reboot

John Cleese has released an “apology” statement after announcing his reboot of Fawlty Towers.

Cleese, who played hotel owner Basil Fawlty in the original sitcom, is set to write and star in the revival alongside his daughter Camilla Cleese. It’s set to be executive produced by Rob Reiner (This Is Spinal Tap).

The new series, which will focus on the relationship between Basil and his daughter as they manage a hotel together, will “explore how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world”.

Cleese responded to the divisive reaction on Twitter on Monday (February 20), writing: “I must apologise. I had no idea that the idea of writing a new sitcom with my daughter would cause so much anger and distress.

“I truly meant no harm. Naively I thought it might be fun. But I feel terrible about having released this tide of negative emotion. Please forgive me.”

Fawlty Towers, which ran for two seasons between 1975 and 1979, is widely considered one of greatest British sitcoms ever. In 2019, it was named the greatest British sitcom ever in a Radio Times poll.

Cleese recently confirmed the reboot wouldn’t air on the BBC, where the original series aired, because the broadcaster wouldn’t give the show “freedom”.

“I want to deal with subjects that get people upset but I want to get sensible people with a sense of humour who will listen to each other and who will trade arguments instead of simply making speeches,” Cleese told GB News.

The original sitcom was co-created by Connie Booth, Cleese’s then-wife, and also starred Prunella Scales as Basil’s wife Sybil and the late Andrew Sachs as employee Manuel.