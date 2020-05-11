John Krasinski has reunited the cast of The Office to recreate the US show’s iconic wedding dance for two engaged fans.

As part of his Some Good News YouTube series, the actor who plays Jim Halpert in the show, surprised a Maryland couple, whose proposal was inspired by the hit US sitcom.

Krasinski went on to officiate a virtual wedding for the pair, who were joined online by their family and friends, before he surprised them once again by bringing in Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) to be the maid of honour.

Advertisement

Zac Brown Band even performed a song for the pair, then Krasinski unveiled his biggest surprise as he invited the main cast of the sitcom to perform the famous dance from Jim and Pam’s nuptials on the show.

Joining in were Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez and Creed Bratton.

Krasinski and Carell reunited on the YouTube series back in March, where they discussed the idea of an Office reunion.

“I know everybody’s talking about a reunion. Hopefully, one day we just get to reunite as people, and just all get to say ‘hi’,” Krasinski said, to which Carell replied: “Just to see your face is so great!”

Advertisement

However, creator Greg Daniels has since admitted that a reunion special is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

“I loved doing The Office more than anything. And if we were going to revisit it, I would want to do it,” he explained.

“I think people were assuming that an Office reboot would [involve] … getting the entire cast back together and just continuing where we left off. We’re probably not going to get every single character back, they’re all doing all these cool things.

“I don’t think people’s expectations of getting back in the saddle and doing more episodes of the same show was going to be realistic.”

Nevertheless, he did add of a potential reunion: “At some point, maybe, it’s unfair to be a priss and not give them what they want.”