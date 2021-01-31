John Krasinski turns ‘The Office’ opening sequence into a song on ‘SNL’

The Office star John Krasinski hosted last night’s (January 30) episode of Saturday Night Live, and shared a throwback to his time in the iconic sitcom.
After being pressured during his opening monologue to return to his character of Jim Halpert, later in the episode Krasinski turned The Office‘s opening sequence into a song.
A voiceover promised that Krasinski would be singing “the long-lost lyrics to The Office‘s theme song, which he wrote himself.”
Krasinski then proceeded to repeat the show’s setting of Scranton, Pennsylvania over the show’s iconic opening music, before namechecking his nemesis Dwight Schrute (“the bad guy”) and referring to his own character Jim as “the hero”.
Watch the new version of the theme song below.
This was the original @theofficetv theme song. Don't ask questions. pic.twitter.com/GENJfBjGks
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021
Last night’s episode of SNL also saw music from Machine Gun Kelly, who played tracks from his recent album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.
The line-ups for upcoming SNL episodes were shared recently. Next Saturday (February 6) episode will see Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Daniel Levy host, with Phoebe Bridgers as the musical guest.
Following this, Regina King hosts on February 13 whilst Nathaniel Rateliff will provide the music.
Last year, Krasinski said he “would absolutely love to do” an Office reunion. The show, starring Steve Carrell as Michael Scott, has been rumoured to be returning for years since it went off the air in 2013, and Krasinski would be on board for any potential revival.
“I mean it is my beginning and my end,” he said of the show. “I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had.
“In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”