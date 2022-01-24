John Malkovich denied entry to Venice hotel after COVID pass expires

John Malkovich has been denied entry to a hotel in Venice after presenting an invalid vaccination card.

The actor, who is in Italy filming the forthcoming crime series Ripley with Sherlock actor Andrew Scott, was set to stay at the Hotel Danieli.

But he was refused entry after his vaccination card was found to be out of date, according to the Gazzettino newspaper.

A ‘Super Green Card’ is needed in Italy to provide proof of vaccination to enter all indoor venues in the country including restaurants, hotels and public transport.

Vaccination passes are currently valid in Italy for nine months after the date of the last dose, whether that is the second or third jab.

NME has contacted representatives for Malkovich for comment.

Malkovich is expected to be in Italy for the next month filming the TV adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel The Talented Mr Ripley, which was made into a film in 1999 with Matt Damon taking up the lead role.

Three years later, Malkovich played an older version of the lead character in Ripley’s Game.

The forthcoming Showtime series will see Ripley played by Andrew Scott, with Malkovich and Dakota Fanning also starring.

Set in the 1960s, the new show will see Ripley hired by a wealthy New Yorker to travel to Italy to convince his wayward son Dickie to return home. But along the way, Ripley starts to weave a complex web of deceit with murderous consequences.

Malkovich previously revealed that he didn’t originally want to be subject of 1999 classic Being John Malkovich.

Speaking to NME, he said: “Why not Being Tom Cruise I asked? [screenplay writer] Charlie [Kaufman] told me quite clearly that he had no desire to change it, and that he was going to direct, so I said ‘OK.'”