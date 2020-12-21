John Mulaney enters rehab for drug and alcohol abuse

Actor and comedian John Mulaney has entered rehab seeking treatment for cocaine and alcohol abuse, according to reports.

Page Six reported that Mulaney had checked into a facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days, which People says it has “confirmed”.

A source told Page Six: “John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health.

“His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

Mulaney, who has worked on Saturday Night Live and Big Mouth among other shows, has been open about his issues with addiction in the past.

He told Esquire in 2019 that he began drinking at the age of 13. “I drank for attention,” he said. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.