John Oliver reacts to Biden’s election win: “Trump’s bullshit did not work this time”

TV host John Oliver has hailed Joe Biden‘s Presidential election victory and said Donald Trump‘s “bullshit did not work this time”.

Speaking on his programme Last Week Tonight, which aired yesterday (November 8), he spent much of it explaining why the current President lost.

“This was clearly a very long, very tense week, although thankfully, it all felt worth it due to how it ended,” Oliver said, before cutting to a CNN clip featuring Wolf Blitzer announcing that Joe Biden had been projected to win the presidency over incumbent Donald Trump.

“Yeah, that definitely happened,” Oliver added. “Donald Trump isn’t going to be President anymore.”

Oliver then showed video footage of people in the streets celebrating Biden’s win and Trump’s defeat.

He went to explain why Trump lost adding: “After this absolute year of a week – the days of counting, the misinformation, the desperate, pathetic attempts to paint this process as fraudulent – the fact is, Trump lost this election. He lost. All that bullshit which we’ve grown accustomed to seeing work, did not work this time.

“And it’s not like Trump and his family are going to stop. They’re going to carry on grifting and lying like they’ve always done. But once he’s out of the White House, it’s just not going to have the same effect anymore. It’s not going to directly impact every American’s life. And that alone is fucking fantastic.”

Alec Baldwin similarly celebrated Biden’s victory said he is “overjoyed” at the prospect of losing his job playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Posting on Twitter, Baldwin wrote: “I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”

Biden has defeated Trump to become the 46th President of the United States, at the weekend.

A victory in the state of Pennsylvania gave Biden the 270 electoral college votes he needed to take the White House.