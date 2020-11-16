John Oliver tells 2020 to “get fucked” in final show of the year

John Oliver has given his blistering assessment of 2020, telling it to “get fucked” in his final show of the year.

The TV host highlighted the year’s “parade of misery”, including the coronavirus pandemic, the Australian wildfires and mass unemployment, in the latest episode of Last Week Tonight.

He noted the deaths of Chadwick Boseman, John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as well as videos of police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Advertisement “2020 was absolutely terrible and I really hope next year is going to be better, but the truth is [that] what happens next is up to all of us,” Oliver said.