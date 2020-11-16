John Oliver tells 2020 to “get fucked” in final show of the year

John Oliver has given his blistering assessment of 2020, telling it to “get fucked” in his final show of the year.
The TV host highlighted the year’s “parade of misery”, including the coronavirus pandemic, the Australian wildfires and mass unemployment, in the latest episode of Last Week Tonight.
He noted the deaths of Chadwick Boseman, John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as well as videos of police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
“2020 was absolutely terrible and I really hope next year is going to be better, but the truth is [that] what happens next is up to all of us,” Oliver said.
“It’s going to depend on how willing we are to fight, how well we learned from what’s happened and how much we are able to care about each other.”
“So I don’t know what happens next, but I do know what happens now,” he added, before blowing up a giant 2020 sign in an echo of his withering takedown of the year 2016.
“Let tomorrow be about solutions. Today is about vengeance… fuck you, 2020. Get fucked.”
Oliver recently reacted to Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential election, saying that “bullshit did not work this time”.
“After this absolute year of a week – the days of counting, the misinformation, the desperate, pathetic attempts to paint this process as fraudulent – the fact is, Trump lost this election. He lost. All that bullshit which we’ve grown accustomed to seeing work, did not work this time,” he said.
“And it’s not like Trump and his family are going to stop. They’re going to carry on grifting and lying like they’ve always done.
“But once he’s out of the White House, it’s just not going to have the same effect anymore. It’s not going to directly impact every American’s life. And that alone is fucking fantastic.”