‘John Wick’ TV series has now been confirmed as a prequel

It will follow the release of the fourth movie

A TV series based on the popular John Wick movie franchise is in development and has now been confirmed as a prequel.

After three blockbuster movies, it has been announced that aside from another movie sequel there is a John Wick TV series in development titled The Continental.

Focusing on the exclusive hotel that provides a safe haven for assassins to congregate, Starz’s Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Hirsch has now confirmed that the series will be a prequel.

Speaking during the Television Critics Association tour, he said that the series will be set “way back in terms of timing of the movies.”

As for when the series will arrive, Hirsch said: “My sense is that where we are today, the movie date has been set but we’re still in early development on the series so [it will air] most likely after.”

The fourth John Wick movie is currently set to be released in May 2021.

Whether or not Keanu Reeves will star as the puppy-loving, knife-throwing, gun-toting, martial art expert assassin in the series is yet to be confirmed. When asked about it, Hirsch answered: “That’s a really good question that I’m not going to answer,” he teased. “No answer is as good a tease you’re going to get. It’s a great franchise, we’re excited about bringing that show to the network.”

Reeves is however involved in the development stage of the series – if what Parabellum director Chad Stahelski said a few months ago is true.

“Keanu and myself are involved,” Stahelski said in May.

“We’re still in the development process, but I feel the ideas that have been put forward and the thread that they’re carrying is going to be something very, very different, yet tied to our universe that’ll be very fun.”

Meanwhile, filming has begun on the new Bill And Ted movie, which will see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as the time travelling slackers.

A third movie has been in the works since at least 2013, but it was only officially green-lit back in May 2018 – before the release date and further details of Bill And Ted Face The Music was shared back in March.