Tick-tock, John Wick fans! It’s not long until brand-new prequel series The Continental: From The World Of John Wick hits screens and we’ve got an exclusive first look image for you – check it out above.

As per the official synopsis, the three-part series arrives on Prime Video (outside the US) September 22 – and “will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins, the centrepiece of the John Wick universe, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott.”

Scott was played by legendary actor Ian McShane in the movies, his older version of the character serving as owner of The Continental. In the new prequel, however, he’s played by younger actor Colin Woodell – and is dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

The synopsis continues: “Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

The first look image shows Woodell in action alongside Ben Robson, who plays Winston’s estranged brother Frankie. The cast also also includes Mel Gibson, Ayomide Adegun, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, and Hubert Point-Du Jour.

The new show was first teased in 2017, and was confirmed to be a prequel to the Keanu Reeves-led movie series. The latest trailer was released earlier in August — you can watch it below.

Speaking about the show’s premise, Lionsgate chairman Kevin Beggs previously explained: “What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later. That’s the arena.

“I won’t give away more than that, but Starz really leaned into this take also, and they have been great collaborators. And how we’ve approached this first season is as three essentially 90-minute events which you could construe as a limited series or a limited event series.”

The series arrives a few months after the release of John Wick 4, which starred Keanu Reeves alongside Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, the late Lance Reddick and Rina Sawayama in her big-screen debut.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “[Director Chad] Stahelski may traffic in excess, but at least he understands it: how choreography, performance and style can make over-the-top spectacle cohere into pleasurably overwhelming action fizz, rather than congealing into a sweaty special effects overload.”

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick will arrive on Prime Video in the UK and Peacock in the US on September 22.