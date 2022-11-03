Johnny Depp is set to make a “star” guest appearance at Rihanna‘s next fashion show.

The actor and musician, 59, is set to be the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment” in the history of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, according to TMZ. The role has previously been filled by the likes of likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.

Both stars were said to be “super excited to make it happen,” and Depp’s appearance on the streamable catwalk show is supposed to match the “cool and chic” vibe he brings to his life as an artist.

Depp is believed to have already done the filming for his role in the show, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next week (November 9). This year’s show will mark the fourth iteration of Rihanna’s fashion collaboration with Prime.

Depp is a man in demand at the moment, as only last month (October) it was announced that the Hollywood Vampires would be hitting the road in the UK for a tour next summer. The rock supergroup – comprising Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen – will perform six UK dates next July in Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.

It also recently emerged that Depp and Jeff Beck are suing professor and folklorist Bruce Jackson, over his allegations the pair’s song ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade’ plagiarises an old poem titled Hobo Ben.

Per Rolling Stone, Jackson accused Depp and Beck of pulling lines from the poem back in August, which he references in his 1974 book about toasts, Get Your Ass In The Water And Swim Like Me.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.