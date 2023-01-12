Johnny Vegas says ADHD diagnosis “answers a lot of questions”

Advertisement

“When you don’t have a filter at all, very simple things become very time consuming. It’s like, [I’ll say] I’ll shift that cup, and then you have 10 other ideas and you haven’t shifted that cup, and then three weeks later that cup’s still there and somebody’s like, why haven’t you shifted that, and it’s become this monumental task and it’s built up.”

He added: “It’s just, I suppose, how your brain organises itself. I always knew I was disorganised… but it [the diagnosis] helps make sense of a lot of things at school. I’m just on the verge of learning about it.”

Discussing being diagnosed as an adult, Vegas added: “In some respects you can go back and look at it with regret, but I’ve had a bit of a charmed life, so it’s no regrets. I know now and it helps you make changes, I suppose, as you want to get more responsible later in life. I don’t see it as defining me.”

Johnny Vegas this year will star in the series ‘Romantic Getaway’ which will air on Sky Max.