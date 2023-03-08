Jon Bernthal to reportedly reprise ‘Punisher’ role for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Jon Bernthal is reportedly set to return as Frank Castle a.k.a The Punisher in Disney‘s upcoming superhero series Daredevil: Born Again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several anonymous sources have reportedly confirmed that Bernthal will reprise his role alongside Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdoc/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Marvel and Disney have yet to confirm or deny these reports.

While a firm release date has yet to be announced, Daredevil: Born Again is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2024. The series will also stray away from its initial release format of six to nine episodes per season in favour of an 18-episode run.

Daredevil: Born Again will adapt its story from the 1986 comic book of the same name, albeit with several notable changes. In its original source material, Daredevil: Born Again focused primarily on Daredevil’s fight against Kingpin, with the absence of The Punisher.

It is currently unclear how The Punisher will be involved in the show, or if other major changes are being made to its story.

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix between 2015 and 2018 before the platform lost its rights to Marvel property following the launch of Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again is being treated as a soft reboot for the franchise.

In late December, Daredevil star Charlie Cox said in an interview with NME: “My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory,” before adding “They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’. I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”