Jon Favreau confirms filming has already started on Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’

The first episode of the show debuted on new streaming service Disney+ yesterday (November 12)

Jon Favreau has revealed the second season of new Star Wars spin-off TV show The Mandalorian has already begun filming.

The man behind the series along with The Jungle Book and The Lion King remakes, took to Instagram tonight (November 13) to post a picture of the titular’s character’s helmet along with the following message: “Greetings from the set of The Mandalorian Season 2.”

The story marks the first time Disney has taken one of its most popular franchises into the world of live-action television.

Fans and journalists discussed the first episode on social media, with one writer describing it as “very, very good” and many specifically referencing the ending, which includes a massive cliffhanger.

Star Wars fans in the UK though aren’t able to watch The Mandalorian episode 1 yet – Disney+ launches on these shores on 31 March 2020 – and expressed their disappointment.

One wrote: “The true gauntlet is that people in the UK have to avoid Americans spoiling The Mandalorian for FOUR MONTHS.”

The first season will run for eight episodes and appear weekly on the streaming service.

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans have been reacting after a notorious scene from A New Hope was changed again upon the launch of Disney+.

The scene in question has prompted plenty of debate over whether Han or Greedo shoot first in their battle during A New Hope.

In a newly tweaked version of the scene that has made it onto the streaming service, neither of the pair are shown shooting first – they fire at about the same time.

Star Wars episode 9 – The Rise Of Skywalker – also comes to cinemas December 20.