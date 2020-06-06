Jon Favreau has promised that the second series of Disney+ show The Mandalorian will arrive on time, despite the coronavirus pandemic causing delays throughout the TV and film industries.

Favreau, who acts as showrunner for the acclaimed Star Wars spin-off series, first promised the new season for October 2020 at the end of last year.

Speaking on a virtual panel for the ATX Television Festival, Favreau reassured fans when asked whether the show would be impacted by the pandemic.

“We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lock down,” Favreau said.

“Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM [VFX and animation studio Industrial Light And Magic] are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and post production remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us.”

Favreau also explained that the next season of The Mandalorian will pick up where the last episodes left off.

“As we explore partnering with new filmmakers and having new characters and going deeper with the characters we already have, it’s really been very fun and fulfilling and I hope people are having as much fun seeing it as we are having making it,” he said.

Despite the second season still being months away, The Mandalorian has already been commissioned for a third.

Last week, some of the team behind the show shared some “ugly” early designs of fan-favourite character baby Yoda.

