Jon Hamm had a “nippleologist” for his role in ‘Fargo’

Jon Hamm needed “a dedicated nippleologist” to get his character’s prosthetic pierced nipples just right for Season Five of Fargo.

The dark comedy crime anthology returns for its fifth season today (November 21) on FX in the US, and a day later in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

As seen in the trailer for the season, Hamm’s character Sheriff Roy Tillman has nipple rings, and when speaking to Variety this week, Hamm explained how they got it to work.

“I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples,” he said. “The crew doesn’t get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nippleologist.”

Early reviews of Season Five of the show have described it as a “return to form”. The show, originally inspired by the Coen brothers’ 1996 film of the same name, has explored new time periods and locations with largely a new cast in every season so far. In the fifth season, the series takes a more contemporary 2019 setting across North Dakota and Minnesota.

A synopsis reads: “After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.”

Alongside Temple and Hamm, the fifth season’s ensemble cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani.

Earlier this year, Hamm married his Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola at the location of the show’s 2015 series finale. They are believed to have met on the show’s seventh and final season, with the marriage taking place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California.

Since Mad Men, Hamm and Osceola have starred together in the 2022 crime comedy film Confess, Fletch, alongside Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan.

In June, Hamm revealed that he was originally meant to star as the lead in Gone Girl before Ben Affleck, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with Mad Men.

“I was down to the very end of that,” he confirmed. “It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper.”

“The main character in Gone Girl is from St. Louis,” Hamm went on to note. “And Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat. He was not very happy about it.”