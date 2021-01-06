Jon Ossoff produced Stacey Dooley documentaries before Georgia Senate run

Jon Ossoff, the Democrat who is currently in a crucial battle for a US Senate seat in Georgia, has a past creating documentaries for Stacey Dooley.

Ossoff is in a race with Republican David Perdue in one of the two Georgia run-off elections which took place yesterday (January 5), the results of which could secure control of the Senate for the Democrats.

Democrat Raphael Warnock is projected to have unseated his Republican rival Kelly Loeffler in the other run-off election in the state.

In the wake of Ossoff’s Senate bid, it has emerged that the politician has previously served as an executive producer on two of Stacey Dooley’s high-profile documentaries.

Ossoff worked on both 2016’s Stacey on the Frontline: Girls, Guns & Isis and 2018’s Stacey Dooley Investigates episode Face to Face with Isis, both broadcast on the BBC.

Noticing the link, author Tom Phillips tweeted a screengrab of Ossoff’s credit on the 2016 Dooley documentary and a link to watch it on iPlayer.

One tweeter then replied: “So. Even though I’d seen him speak a lot, and knew his face was familiar, I did not realise it was THAT Jon Ossoff. That is so amazing.”

Two Senate seats are up for grabs in these special run-offs, with overall control of the chamber for the next two years within the Democrats’ reach if they manage to win both elections and split the Senate 50-50.

Incoming Vice President Kamala Harris would then have the casting vote in the Senate, enabling President-elect Joe Biden to push through his agenda when he enters the White House on January 20.

In other news, Zach Braff has stated his desire to portray Ossoff on future episodes of Saturday Night Live.