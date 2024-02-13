Jon Stewart tears into Trump and Biden during ‘Daily Show’ return

Jon Stewart heavily criticised Donald Trump and Joe Biden during his return to The Daily Show last night (February 12).

Both the president and former president came in for rough treatment over the 2024 presidential race.

Taking aim at Biden over Robert Hur’s recent report which described the US President as an “elderly man with a poor memory” and his subsequent press conference, Stewart said: “So Joe Biden had a big press conference to dispel the notion that he may have lost a step and, politically speaking, may have lost three to four steps…”

He also showed clips of Trump and the former president’s family being deposed and similarly not being able to recall some basic facts.

Stewart went on to say: “These two candidates, they are both similarly challenged. And it is not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of these challenges … We’re not suggesting neither man is vibrant, productive or even capable.

“But they’re both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world. What’s crazy is thinking that we’re the ones, as voters, who must silence concerns and criticisms. It is the candidates’ job to assuage concerns, not the voters’ job not to mention [them] … We have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency in the history of this country – breaking the record that they set!”

He also argued, the threat of Trump to the Democrats and democracy are all the more reason his opponent ideally ought to be somebody stronger than Biden.

Stewart added: “Look, Joe Biden isn’t Donald Trump. He hasn’t been indicted as many times, hasn’t had as many fraudulent businesses or been convicted in a civil trial for sexual assault or been ordered to pay defamation charges or stiffed blue collar tradesman.”

He went on to refer to Biden’s recent TikTok video about chocolate cookies. “The stakes of this election don’t make Donald Trump’s opponent less subject to scrutiny. It actually makes him more subject to scrutiny. If the barbarians are at the gate, you want Conan [the Barbarian] standing on the ramparts, not chocolate chip cookie guy,” he said.

Stewart’s comments come after Judd Apatow also roasted the pair in a recent speech at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards.