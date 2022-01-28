Jonah Hill revives “feud” with Baby Yoda over black eye

Jonah Hill has put his beef with Baby Yoda back in the spotlight, jokingly suggesting he’s responsible for his black eye.

In a video on Instagram, the actor attempted to clear the Star Wars character’s name following their “falling out” earlier this month.

“I’m going to say this once and once only, this black eye is from my surfboard,” Hill said. “It is not from a fist fight I got into with Baby Yoda because of our falling out.”

In the caption, Hill escalated the conflict by challenging Baby Yoda to a virtual DJ battle on Verzuz.

“That being said I do officially challenge Baby Yoda to a @verzuztv battle,” Hill wrote. “And @disneyplus definitely did NOT pay me off to protect the fact that one of their marquee stars has a big mouth and would definitely catch hands if he didn’t sucker punch me with his little baby green fist.”

The saga began after Variety published an article titled ‘Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him To Watch The Mandalorian, but ‘I Didn’t Give A Fuck’’, accompanied by a split image of Hill and the green character.

Sharing a screenshot of the article on Instagram, Hill joked the media was “trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda”.

He added: “I wanna say this once on the record officially: Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week. We may not be text every day type of friends and yes Covid put a strain on our friendship, but we are all good. And that’s all I will say on this matter! Now please respect our privacy at this time.”

The Don’t Look Up actor recently addressed whether he’d return for a Superbad sequel, outlining that he’d only be interested if it was made 41 years from now.

“What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a Superbad 2,” Hill said. “Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad’. Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want Superbad 2 to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”