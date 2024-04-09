Jonathan Majors avoids prison time for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Actor Jonathan Majors was sentenced to probation on Monday (April 9) for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

In January, Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in the back of a car, which he was arrested for in New York last March. He was also found guilty of harassment but was acquitted on separated charges of aggravated harassment and another count of assault in the third degree. His lawyers have repeatedly denied the allegations made against him.

During sentencing on Monday, the 34-year-old actor avoided prison time for the offence which could have resulted in a year in prison.

Jabbari, fighting back tears as she addressed the court, claimed Majors still refuses to acknowledge what he’s done.

“He’s not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again and he will hurt other women. He believes he is above the law,” she told the court. She added: “I was so emotionally dependent on him,” she said. “I became a different person around him – small, scared and vulnerable.”

Majors attended court with his girlfriend, Meagan Good and declined to address the court or speak to reporters.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said Majors is “committed to growing as a person” and will complete the court-mandated programs “with an open heart” even as he maintains his innocence and plans to appeal (as per The Guardian).

Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios in January following the verdict. The actor played new main villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was set to appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, slated for May 1, 2026.

Earlier this year, Majors was also dropped by his management company and several film projects, including The Man In My Basement.

In the wake of the guilty verdict, reports suggested that Marvel were contemplating changing the title of the forthcomng Avengers movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s title has now been scrapped, and the project will be officially known as Avengers 5 until a new title is chosen. The decision to completely change the name of the film suggests that Kang will be written out of the franchise, as opposed to being recast.