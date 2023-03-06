NewsTV News

Joseph Quinn hits out at “disgusting” ‘Stranger Things’ trolls for bullying co-star

He recently said he doesn't think Eddie Munson will return for season five

By Damian Jones
Joseph Quinn
Joseph Quinn at the 'Stranger Things' Season 4 premiere at Netflix on May 14, 2022 CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has called out online trolls for bullying his co-star Grace Van Dien.

The actor played the fan-favourite character Eddie Munson in season four of the hit Netflix series and shared his early scenes with Van Dien, who played cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in the first episode.

After the last season was released in July 2022, Van Dien found herself the subject of relentless negative comments.

Quinn addressed those comments during a live Q&A at Showmasters’ London Comic Con over the weekend, calleing the harassment “awful”.

He said: “I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place. It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation.

“It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what to say other than it sucks.”

Quinn is set to star in A Quiet Place: Day One, a spinoff prequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial debut later this year alongside Lupita Nyong’o.

Meanwhile, the Stranger Things star recently said that he doesn’t think Munson will return, saying that his character “seems pretty fucking dead to me”.

“[Executive producer and director] Shawn Levy has said it publicly. I think [his return] would be very, very, very unlikely.”

Quinn added: “It’s just a beautifully written arc. The beginning, middle and end are so powerful as it stands, so I think to just crowbar him into a narrative… you don’t want him to overstay his welcome.”

Elsewhere, David Harbour recently said that he believes it is “definitely time” for Stranger Things to end after its upcoming fifth season.

Filming on the fifth season is scheduled to start this year, which will consist of eight episodes. A release date has yet to be announced.

