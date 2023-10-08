Josh Gad forced to drop out of performance due to “medical emergency”

Frozen actor Josh Gad was forced to miss a Broadway performance of his latest show due to a medical emergency.

The actor opened up about the situation to his fans while he made his way to hospital.

“Hey guys, I just wanted to give you a quick message,” Gad posted in a video.

“Unfortunately, I am going to not be able to do this afternoon’s show. I have a bit of a medical emergency that I have to go deal with right now.”

He continued: “I would rather be spending my afternoon with all of you than at a hospital, but I hope that this gets resolved pretty quickly and I’ll be back on stage with my buddy [Andrew] Rannells as soon as possible.”

Hours later, the updated fans with a positive update as he returned to performance.

“GOOD NEWS,” a new post from Gad began.

“Thanks to the phenomenal team at Lenox Hill, I was able to be diagnosed and treated in record time for some lower abdominal issues I’ve been having. With their blessing, I will be back in the show this evening. Thank you all for your incredible messages and good vibes.

“Felt them and got the best possible results! Now, let’s get back to eating dreams!” He later returned to his performance in Gutenberg! The Musical.



The production, which runs until January 28, follows friends Bud Davenport (Gad) and Doug Simon (Rannells), who write a musical about Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press.

Gad played Olaf in the 2013 hit animation Frozen and played Elder Arnold Cunningham in The Book of Mormon. More recently, he’s appeared in Murder On The Orient Express, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.