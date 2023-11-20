Third instalment of ‘Strong Woman’ K-drama series is in the works, says JTBC

Korean television network JTBC has revealed that it has plans for a third instalment of its Strong Woman series of K-dramas.

Today (November 20), YTN reported JTBC has plans to continue its hit series of Strong Woman K-dramas, citing unnamed industry sources. The second instalment of the series, Strong Woman Nam-soon, is currently airing.

JTBC later confirmed the report in a statement to Newsen, saying: “We have plans for another instalment, but we are currently concentrating on writing another project.”

Advertisement

The original series, Strong Woman Bong-soon, first aired in 2017 and was led by Park Bo-young, Park Hyun-sik and Ji Soo. The K-drama followed its superpowered titular character as she moves up in the game design world, and becomes romantically torn between her childhood crush and new CEO.

The ongoing spin-off Strong Woman Nam-soon, led by Squid Game breakout star Lee Yoo-mi, began airing in October. It follows the titular character, a distant relative of Bong-soon, who returns to Korea from Mongolia after she was lost there as a child. Upon reuniting with her family, she starts to learn about her lineage.

Strong Woman Nam-soon currently airs every Saturday and Sunday night on JTBC in South Korea, and is also available to stream on Netflix in selected regions.

In other news, South Korean singer Chung Ha has revealed that she would have left Korea to study overseas if it wasn’t for Jay Park, saying that the latter had given her “great advice” when she was “going through difficult times”.

Meanwhile, GOT7 member BamBam says that there is no bad blood between the boyband and their former label JYP Entertainment. “I really want to untie this misunderstanding,” he said in a recent episode of his online talk show, Bam House.