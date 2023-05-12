‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2: release date, plot, trailers and how to watch

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be upon us soon following a breakout first season that introduced anime lovers to Yuji Itadori and his comrades in the fight against the supernatural.

The well-received first season has already been followed by a movie prequel dubbed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 that was released in Japan in December 2021 and March 2022 across the rest of the world, a collaboration with popular mobile shooter PUBG, and a 2022 stage adaptation.

Fans will be glad to see the return of breakout characters like Satoru Gojo and Nobara Kugisaki and the introduction of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 protagonist Yuta Okkotsu in the anime when the series returns later this year for a two-cour season, meaning it will run for two broadcast seasons starting this July all the way through to December or early January next year.

Season 2 will follow fan-favourite Satoru Gojo in a trip down memory lane in the Gojo’s Past arc in the first half of the season before pivoting to the present day in the second half with the Shibuya Incident arc. Here’s what we know about season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen so far.

Warning: spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie follow.

What happened in season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes involved in the world of jujutsu sorcerers after encountering an object containing the fingers of a powerful Curse spirit, Sukuna. The first season of the anime begins with Yuji joining a secret organization of jujutsu sorcerers after consuming one of Sukuna’s fingers in an attempt to save his friends and Megumi Fushiguro, a student from Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College.

While initially overwhelmed by the Curse spirit, Yuji eventually regains control of his body with the intervention of Megumi’s teacher, Gojo Satoru. Gojo reveals that the elders of the jujutsu sorcerers want to see Yuji executed, but he was able to suspend the death sentence by proposing that Yuji consume all 20 of Sukuna’s fingers, which would allow Sukuna to be killed along with Yuji.

The first season sees Yuji struggle to control the power of Sukuna within him as he learns more about the world of the supernatural, eventually learning to utilise the Curse energy and sense it. He forms a formidable trio with Megumi and third-year student Nobara Kugisaki as they continue to seek out Sukuna’s fingers, bringing them into conflict with evil jujutsu sorcerers seeking the fingers for power.

The first half also introduces viewers to the main antagonists of the series so far, the powerful curse sorcerer Suguru Geto and his partner in crime Mahito.

The second half of the season followed the manga’s Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event arc, which saw Yuji targeted for assassination by the Kyoto students on orders of their principal Yoshinobu Gakuganji. However, following several close encounters, the event is interrupted by the appearance of Hanami, the Special Grade Cursed Spirit, leading Gojo to intervene.

Following a fierce battle, it was revealed that the attack was a ruse to draw Gojo’s attention away from the Tokyo school, where Mahito has stolen six fingers and three Special Grade “Curse Wombs” while the teacher was distracted. Warned by Geto of a plan that will take place in Shibuya on October 31, Gojo concludes the not-so-friendly school exchange with a baseball game to distract the students from the imminent danger.

The season concludes with the trio investigating several mysterious deaths connected with Megumi’s middle school, Saitama Urami East Junior High, where they are put to the test by several powerful curse spirits. Following an intense battle that saw Megumi going beyond his limits to reveal his Chimera Shadow Garden domain expansion, the trio are nominated to be classified as Grade 1 sorcerers, with Gojo inviting them to participate in a mission.

What happened in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie?

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie follows the journey of Yuta Okkotsu, a high school student haunted by the cursed spirit of his childhood friend, Rika Orimoto, who was killed but did not disappear from the world. Yuta becomes a jujutsu sorcerer, making it his goal to exorcise Rika and free himself from his curse.

Yuta faces off against the villainous sorcerer Suguru Geto, who seeks to use Rika to achieve his own goals. This conflict culminates in a final battle between Yuta and Suguru, where Yuta promises himself as a sacrifice to Rika as long as she releases her full power to defeat Geto. Upon defeating the villain, however, it is revealed by Gojo that Yuta had inadvertently cursed Rika by being unable to accept her death.

As a descendant of one of the strongest sorcerers in history, Yuta is revealed to be a distant relative of Gojo and natively powerful to the point where he could unknowingly curse Rika’s spirit. Promising himself to Rika broke the curse, enabling her to pass on, with Yuta now free to continue as an apprentice sorcerer.

What will the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 be?

Gojo’s arc of season 2 will take place in 2006, approximately 10 years prior to the present-day events of the first season, and will follow Gojo’s time as a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Alongside a young Geto, Satoru is tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to jujutsu sorcerer elder Master Tengen while fending off curse user group Q and the Star Religious Group the Time Vessel Association.

The second half of the season will revolve around the Shibuya Incident arc, which sees an alliance between cursed spirits and curse users forged by Mahito and Pseudo-Geto making their move to seal Gojo on October 31. The arc is set to feature plenty of action as the cast race to fend off the attack before Gojo is sealed and all twenty-three wards of Tokyo are abandoned.

Yuta Okkotsu is set to appear in the anime for the first time during the Shibuya Incident arc.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 be released?

In a preview trailer shared by the series’ official Twitter account in March, it was revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere on July 6 in Japan.

Is there a trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Yes. An official trailer for season 2 was revealed by Toho Animation in April, giving fans a glimpse of the Gojo’s Past arc by highlighting a young and confident Gojo’s adventures in high school, including a summer vacation trip with his friends and his fan club of female admirers.

A second trailer has also been confirmed for release on May 21. Check back soon for the upcoming trailer and any additional updates on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

How many episodes are there in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

It is currently unknown exactly how many episodes make up the entirety of season 2, with the show’s two-cour season implying a season 2 will comprise a minimum of 24 episodes.

Is there a theme song for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Toho Animation previously announced that Tatsuya Kitani will provide the opening theme song ‘Ao no Sumika (Blue House)’, while Soushi Sakiyama will perform the ending theme song ‘Akari” (Lantern)’.

Both singles are set to be released on July 19, with the MAPPA STAGE 2023 event set to host a preview of the opening theme song on May 21.

Where can I watch season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be broadcasted on domestic television channels in Japan, including major networks such as Fuji TV and Tokyo MX.

Streaming service Crunchyroll previously simulcast the anime’s first season, but no announcement has been made on a simulcast of the second season as of the time of writing. In the meantime, you can refresh your memory on anime before season 2 drops by watching season 1 and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie on Crunchyroll.