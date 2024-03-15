Jung Ho-yeon, GOT7’s Jinyoung and more make cameos on Netflix’s ‘Chicken Nugget’

Netflix has revealed that Jung Ho-yeon, GOT7’s Jinyoung and more will make special guest appearances in its latest K-drama, Chicken Nugget.

The streaming platform released several stills on March 14 from the show teasing special appearances from a number of familiar faces, including Squid Game‘s Jung Ho-yeon and GOT7‘s Jinyoung, who previously starred in Yumi’s Cells and The Devil Judge.

Helmed by Lee Byung-heon (Extreme Job), Chicken Nugget is billed as a comedy-mystery series following Choi Sun-man (Ryu Seung-ryong) as he tries to bring back his daughter, Min-ah (Kim Yoo-jung), after she was turned into a chicken nugget. Sun-man teams up with his intern, Go Baek-joong (Ahn Jae-hong), who also happens to have feelings for Min-ah.

Jung Ho-yeon was revealed by Netflix to be appearing on the show as Hong-cha, described as Korea’s best food columnist and an ex of Baek-joong’s. Meanwhile, Jinyoung stars Yoo Tae-young, the older brother of a side character on the show.

Go Chang-suk of Glitch and Today’s Webtoon fame was also revealed to be making a cameo on Chicken Nugget as Baek-joong’s father. D.P season two’s Moon Sang-hoon, on the other hand, will star as a character named Jung Hyo-bong, described as someone with a connection to the machine that turned Min-ah into a chicken nugget.

Other stars set to make appearances on the show include Yoo Seung-mok, Kim Tae-hoon, Hwang Mi-young, Kim Nam-hee and more. Actors Yang Hyun-min, Heo Joon-suk, Park Hyung-soo and Lee Joo-bin were also listed as cameos, and are notably known to usually make special appearances in director Lee Byung-heon’s projects.

Chicken Nugget makes its global, exclusive premiere on Netflix today (March 15), and is one of over 20 original Korean series and films the streaming service will release in 2024. Other titles include Sweet Home season 3, Gyeongseong Creature season two, Hellbound Season 2 and more. Watch the trailer here.