Actor and director Jung Woo-sung to star in his first K-drama in over a decade

Actor Jung Woo-sung has been cast as one of the leads in Studio N’s upcoming romance K-drama, his first in over a decade.

Yesterday (September 22), media company Studio&New reported that Jung had been cast as one of the leads in Tell Me That You Love Me (literal title), a K-drama based on the award-winning 1995 Japanese drama of the same name.

According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, Jung will be playing Cha Jin-woo, a hearing-impaired artist who expresses his emotions through drawings. He will be joined by Shin Hyun-been (Hospital Playlist), who will be portraying Jung Mo-eun, Cha Jin-woo’s main love interest.

Tell Me That You Love Me marks Jung’s return to acting in television series in over a decade. His last leading role in a K-drama was JTBC’s Padam Padam in 2011, alongside Han Ji-min (Our Blues). In 2021, he replaced Bae Seong-woo as one of the leads in SBS’ Delayed Justice, after the latter had stepped down following a drunk driving incident during the series’ duration.

During his hiatus from K-drama acting work, Jung made his directorial debut with A Man of Reason, which was screened as part of the Special Presentations section of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2023.

Tell Me That You Love Me will be helmed by Kim Yoon-jin, best known for her work with Our Beloved Summer. The series will be written by Kim Min-jung, who has also written for Netflix’s The Sound of Magic.

According to Studio N, the series will begin filming sometime at the end of the year. The K-drama’s availability on streaming platforms, as well as the channel it will be aired on, have not been announced at the time of publication.