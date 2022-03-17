Jussie Smollett released from prison pending appeal

Jussie Smollett has been released on bond from prison as he appeals his conviction for falsely reporting he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

The Empire actor was sentenced to 150 days in prison last week after being found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct pertaining to a police report he filed on January 29, 2019 over a fake incident in Chicago.

Following his sentencing, Smollett’s lawyers launched an appeal. The actor left Cook County jail on Wednesday (March 16) after signing a $150,000 (£114,000) personal recognisance bond, which doesn’t require him to pay any money if he appears in court for future proceedings.

Smollett, who has maintained his innocence throughout the case, left jail without comment. As reported by the Chicago Tribune, his lawyers were “very elated” over his release – arguing his imprisonment was excessive for the crime and that his health and safety were in danger from other inmates while he remained in prison.

“We’ve been complaining about the disparate treatment of African Americans in the judicial system,” attorney Nenye Uche said. “Regardless of what you think about this case… the real question is, should Black men be walked into jail for a class four felony? Shame on you if you think they should, that’s a disgrace.”

During the trial in December last year, brothers Amimbola and Olabingo Osundairo testified that Smollett had recruited them to help him stage an attack in an effort to boost the actor’s publicity, and were paid $3,500 (£2,646).

They also claimed Smollett, who is Black and gay, had instructed them to put a noose around his neck, yell racist and homophobic slurs at him and rough him up, in view of a surveillance camera.

After he was found guilty and received his sentence, Smollett continued to state his innocence. “I am innocent,” Smollett said in court. “I could have said I am guilty a long time ago.”

He added: “If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBT community. But I did not do this.”

Before leaving court following his sentencing, Smollett repeatedly said, “ I am not suicidal”, adding: “If anything happens to me in there, I did not do it myself.”