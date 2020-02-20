Filmmaker Justin Kurzel has given an update on the forthcoming Shantaram TV series after it was put on hiatus this week.

An adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ bestselling 2003 novel of the same name, the show features the likes of Charlie Hunnam, Radhika Apte and Michael M. Foster among its cast.

However, production on the show, which is due to air on Apple TV+, has now been halted after just two episodes had finished filming.

Variety reports that the hiatus was called due to a writing backlog. Shantaram‘s original showrunner Eric Warren Singer has now left the project after, it is claimed, he “had not completed all the necessary scripts”.

Speaking to NME at the London premiere of True History of the Kelly Gang, Kurzel gave his take on the current situation surrounding Shantaram.

“They’re just wanting to develop the scripts a bit more,” the Australian director said. “They’re looking at another showrunner coming on, and they’re just in a process at the moment of getting the scripts all really right.”

Kurzel, who directed the first two completed episodes of the adaptation, added that he was confident that production on Shantaram would resume after the hiatus.

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” he said. “It’s really exciting, the first two [episodes] are feeling really good. So I’m sure it’ll pick up after its hiatus.”

It is thought that Kurzel is under contract to direct five episodes of Shantaram‘s 10-episode debut season.

‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ arrives in UK cinemas on February 28