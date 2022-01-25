‘Juvenile Justice’: Watch the thrilling teaser for the upcoming Netflix K-drama

Netflix has released the first official teaser for its upcoming legal K-drama series, Juvenile Justice.

The minute-long teaser follows judge Sim Eun-Seok (played by Hyena’s Kim Hye-soo) as she presides over a juvenile court, where the cases she handles get progressively more violent. “This is why I despise the likes of you,” Sim says to a group of juvenile defendants in the courtroom. “Because you never change.”

The trailer ends with Sim expressing her aversion to juvenile offenders, before the screen cuts to black and shows the text of the drama’s title and a premiere date. Juvenile Justice will be available through Netflix on February 25.

Juvenile Justice centres on Sim Eun-Seok, a tough judge who has to deal with and balance her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases while discovering what being an adult truly means.

Side from Kim Hye-soo, the series also stars Kim Mu-yeol in his first TV role since 2017’s Bad Guys 2, as well as critically acclaimed veteran actor Lee Sun-min, who most recently appeared in Netflix’s 2021 film The 8th Night.

In other K-drama news, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently confirmed that there will be a second season of the streaming service’s wildly popular K-drama Squid Game, during Netflix’s fourth-quarter earnings call, per Variety.

“The Squid Game universe has just begun,” Sarandos said of the K-drama’s upcoming season. Neither a definitive timeline for its release nor what the “Squid Game universe” entails have been disclosed as of yet.