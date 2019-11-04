Happy holidays!

Kacey Musgraves has announced the details of a star-studded Christmas special TV show.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which premieres on Amazon Prime on November 29, will see the country crossover star host a rotating cast of musicians, comedians, and celebrity friends including Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, Leon Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, James Corden, Troye Sivan, Fred Armisen, and Camila Cabello.

The show, which is narrated by Dan Levy of Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek, will include performances of classic holiday songs by Musgraves and some of the aforementioned talent.

Cabello sings ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,’ while James Corden takes on ‘Let it Snow’. Lana Del Rey, meanwhile, will sing ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ and Zooey Deschanel will provide a rendition of ‘Mele Kalikimaka’.

Elsewhere on the “Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays” programme, Bridges will duet with Musgraves on her 2016 track ‘Present Without a Bow’ and Sivan will premiere a new song called ‘Glittery.’

Taking to Instagram today (November 4) to announce the news, Musgraves wrote: “‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show’ is coming to you full of festive comedy & musical moments featuring many of the incredible talents you know & love (including my actual Nana!) Watch it November 29th on @amazonprimevideo #KaceyChristmas.”

The Amazon Prime special will also include dance performance by the Radio City Rockettes and a cameo from Kendall Jenner.

In a statement, Musgraves added: “I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of.

“Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”