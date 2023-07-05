Kaitlin Olson shoots down Rob McElhenney affair rumours with Twitter joke

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney have buried any break-up rumours firmly under the sea.

The It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-stars, who have been married since 2008, jokingly responded to claims that McElhenney had cheated on Olson while in Wales.

In a post on Twitter, Olson wrote: “It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale.

“I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time.”

McElhenney later shared Olson’s statement, adding: “Sad to admit that the rumour is true. However some of the details are…incorrect.”

The couple, who first met while working on It’s Always Sunny, share two sons together, Axel and Leo.

Recently, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul made a cameo appearance in It’s Always Sunny’s 16th season. The show has become the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history.

Last year, McElhenney appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in documentary series Welcome To Wrexham, which follows the pair’s acquisition of Wrexham AFC. The show was renewed for a second season by Disney in April.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Welcome To Wrexham gives an absorbing insight into McElhenney and Reynolds’ journey. As well as seeing them at home and at work in Los Angeles, we meet Wrexham club officials, long-suffering fans and the players themselves while following the club’s fortunes during the 2021/2022 season.

“The tense ending is already known in football circles (and we won’t spoil it here), but the lead-up to its climax still makes for a thrilling watch.”