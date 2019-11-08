Karl Urban confirms second season of ‘The Boys’ set for 2020 release

The boys are back in town

Karl Urban has confirmed that filming is wrapped up on the second season of superhero show The Boys, with the show set to return to screens in 2020.

The Thor: Ragnarok actor posted a selfie with co-stars Laz Alonso and Erin Moriarty on Instagram on November, 6 accompanied by a caption revealing the news. See the full post below.

The show, which launched on Amazon Prime this year, follows the story of a group of vigilantes fighting back against superheroes who abuse their abilities. Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the show, stated the popular series would return mid-2020.

The series was created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke. Rogen and Goldberg previously collaborated on films including Superbad and This Is The End, while Kripke was the creator and initial showrunner of Supernatural for its first five seasons.

Upon its release, the show was hailed as being more popular than Netflix’s Marvel TV series offerings, including Daredevil as Jessica Jones – and Marvel’s cinematic features have come in for criticism recently too.

Independence Day director Roland Emmerich yesterday (November 7) waded into the ongoing discussion about Marvel cinema. It comes after Scorsese clarified his previous comments in a new interview this week.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Emmerich sided with Scorsese’s “purist standpoint” on the debate. “I think he sees it from a very [purist] standpoint,” he began, speaking of Scorsese.

“If you like Martin Scorsese… I think they shouldn’t give him so much flak. But what he’d probably meant is that there may be too many of them. It’s like taking over our business, and it’s really hard for other movies to be even heard.

“So, in that respect, I’m not a fan of a comic book hero movies. But I accept them for what they are.”