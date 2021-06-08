Kate Winslet says Hollywood is “changing” for women

Kate Winslet has said she believes “things are changing” for women in Hollywood.
The Mare of Easttown star said she was hopeful for women “in [her] age group” in terms of the roles available and in regards to equal pay.
“Things are changing in terms of equal pay,” Winslet told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“And there’s a huge increase in terrific roles for women… especially in my age group,” she added.
Winslet went on to praise her Mare of Easttown director Craig Zobel, in terms of giving her total control of her image on the show.
Regarding a sex scene in the show, the actress said: “Craig Zobel, our director… asked me to watch that particular scene in question to make sure I was comfortable with it.
“That was an honourable thing to do as I don’t recall that happening to me when I was younger – it just tells you that things are changing a bit. People are paying attention to how women feel and how they want to be presented.”
Kate Winslet added: “I do feel proud that as a woman in the film industry in her mid-40s, having been doing this job since I was 17, that I’m being given this space to fully embrace all of these changes that life’s years have left my face and body with.
“I feel good about myself. That seems to be being celebrated now because of Mare and how she has resonated with audiences. It’s a good empowering moment. Hopefully other women will feel they can go more easily on themselves as a result because, frankly, it’s just real.”
Meanwhile, HBO Chief Casey Bloys has said Mare of Easttown might still return for a second season, considering that the show’s creator Brad Ingelsby has signed a three-year exclusive deal with HBO.