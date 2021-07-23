Mare Of Easttown star Kate Winslet has reacted to a Saturday Night Live parody of the show.

The sketch, called Murder Durdur, stars Kate McKinnon as Winslet’s character Mare and riffs off the show’s Delaware County accents.

“I have never felt so validated as an actor in my entire life as I now do because of Murdur Durdur,” Oscar-winner Winslet told Entertainment Weekly.

The actor, who has received an Emmy nomination for her performance in the show, went on to say that she watches the sketch with the whole family.

“Every now and then in our household we’ll be like, ‘Oh, should we just quickly watch it?’ And we’ll crowd around the iPhone crying with laughter.”

Watch the sketch in full below.

Winslet went on to praise a recent episode of Gogglebox, which featured the reality show’s regulars reacting to episode five of the series.

“This is almost as hilarious as Murder Durdur and I encourage everybody to Google ‘Gogglebox Mare of Easttown’,” she said. “There’s about a seven-minute segment that covers episode five that is so screamingly funny.”

She added: “We watch Murder Durdur as a family, and then we’re like, ‘Oh quick, let’s just watch Gogglebox as well.'”

Plans for a second season of the show are still up in the air. “If Brad [Ingelsby, the show’s creator] felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it,” HBO Chief Casey Bloys told Variety.

“Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell.”

The show’s season finale has become the most watched episode on HBO Max ever.