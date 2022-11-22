Katherine Ryan claims prominent TV personality is “perpetrator of sexual assault”

Katherine Ryan has claimed an unknown but prominent UK TV personality who she previously confronted is a “perpetrator of sexual assault”.

The comedian previously described someone working in the TV industry as a “predator” during her show Backstage With Katherine Ryan earlier this year, who she claims she confronted while filming a TV show they worked on together.

“I called him a predator to his face and in front of everyone that day,” Ryan said on the show.

Advertisement

“What am I supposed to do? It’s such a messy thing because I don’t have proof. What, am I not supposed to feed my children because of someone else?”

Speaking with Louis Theroux for a new episode of his Interviews… series, which aired on BBC Two tonight (November 22) Ryan made further comments about the unnamed man, describing his alleged behaviour as an “open secret” in the industry.

“It’s very dangerous for us to have this conversation,” Ryan told Theroux.

“I’m happy to have it, but it’s a litigious minefield because lots of people have tried to nail this person down for their alleged crimes and this person has very good lawyers, so am I going to put my mortgage on the line by saying who this person is or entering into any conversations like that? We’ve seen what happens to people who talk about alleged predators.”

Ryan stressed that she wasn’t a victim, adding: “It’s not really my story to tell. No one has perpetrated any sexual assault against me, but this person, I believe very strongly – many people believe very strongly – is an open secret, is a perpetrator of sexual assault.”

Advertisement

The comedian said her remarks to the TV personality on set were cut from the broadcast. “No, which is fine,” Ryan said. “I still got paid and I still did my job, but I did it in my way, which I thought was fair.”

Louis Theroux Interviews Katherine Ryan is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.