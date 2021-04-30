Katherine Ryan says Netflix have cancelled her sitcom ‘The Duchess’

Katherine Ryan has confirmed that Netflix have cancelled her sitcom The Duchess after one season.

The show, which aired in September 2020, followed Ryan through the trials and tribulations of being a single mother.

In a new appearance on Vicky Pattison’s podcast The Secret To…, Ryan was asked whether the show would be returning for a second run. “I always say ‘I don’t know, we’ll see’… but, no. I’ll tell you exclusively: no,” she said.

“[Netflix] didn’t want to make any more. Not enough people watched it. I think something like 10 million people watched it in 28 days and that wasn’t enough.”

Ryan went on to say that she wasn’t “terribly sad” about the cancellation as she was satisfied with the show’s ending. “I feel like it’s a whole lot of work for a whole lot of time, to make a sitcom,” she said. “It’s really collaborative, and I was so grateful to be able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself. I kind of like the way it ended.”

“I think it’s fine for me if it sits on a platform almost like a film, so I’m really chill with things. I don’t want to seem too happy about it; but I’m glad.”

Reviewing The Duchess upon its release last year, NME wrote: “In her stand-up routine, Canadian comic Katherine Ryan serves up divisive gags that – depending on who you ask – land as cheekily funny or borderline offensive.

“It’s this Marmite quality that she brings in bucketloads to The Duchess, her new Netflix sitcom that seems destined to be either loved or hated, with very little in between.”