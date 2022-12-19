Kathy Burke calls Jeremy Clarkson “colossal c***” over Meghan Markle rant

Kathy Burke has called Jeremy Clarkson a “colossal c***” over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

The former Top Gun presenter had written about hating Markle on a “cellular level” in a column for a newspaper.

“I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level,” Clarkson wrote.

He said he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Clarkson added: “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Burke took to Twitter after watching the new installment of documentary mini-series Harry and Meghan on Netflix, hitting back at Clarkson’s comments.

“Watched the rest of #HarryandMeganNetflix. Still think they’re pretty great and I love their relationship with Meghan’s gorgeous mum, Doria,” Burke wrote.

“Wishing them continued happiness and people like that colossal c*** Clarkson continued pain with the thought of it.”

John Bishop also criticised Clarkson’s comments about Markle, writing on Twitter: “WTF is this?? I don’t care who you are or who you work for you simply cannot write things like this.

“It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo [sic] joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse.”

Earlier this year, Kathy Burke told Elon Musk to “fuck off” after he announced he would be introducing paid verification on Twitter.

“Musk can fuck off with his idea of charging blue tickers. I give my all to this hell site for FREE. Cheeky bitch should be paying ME. Don’t need the poxy thing anyway,” she wrote.

“He may take our vibes but he’ll never take our memedom.”