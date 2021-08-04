Kathy Griffin says her lung cancer surgery “went well” after sharing diagnosis

Kathy Griffin has given an update on her lung cancer diagnosis, saying that her recent surgery “went well”.

The US comedian shared her diagnosis on social media on Monday (August 2) and has since posted an update saying she underwent surgery yesterday (August 3).

“Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew,” Griffin wrote on Twitter.

The comedian went on to say that she recently spoke on Nightline about suicidal ideations and an addiction to prescription pills, sharing a photo of a keychain engraved with the words “to thine own self be true”.

When initially sharing the news of her diagnosis, Griffin wrote: “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

She went on to say: “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

Griffin added that she has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and urged her followers to do the same as “the consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious”.

“Please stay up to date on your medical check-ups,” she concluded. “It’ll save your life.”