Watch the deadly trailer for murder-mystery K-drama ‘Celebrity’

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming murder-mystery K-drama series, Celebrity. Watch it above.

Celebrity, an upcoming Netflix original K-drama series, will follow Seo A-ri (played by Sweet Home‘s Park Gyu-young) as she enters the world of celebrities and the dark side of fame. The series will also star CNBLUE drummer Kang Min-hyuk, VIP actress Lee Chung-ah, Lee Song-gun and ex-Secret member Jun Hyo-seong.

The new trailer opens with Seo A-ri sitting down to film a new livestream, saying she started the series in order to get famous. ‘How did a lowlife like Seo A-ri become a celebrity? Wouldn’t you like to know? There is actually a secret here, a cheat code,” she says in voiceover.

Advertisement

“Do you think a bottom-feeder like you is something else now?” an influencer asks Seo A-ri at a party, to which she responds: “Am I not?” It’s followed by A-ri being swarmed by fans and paparazzi at the event, as various other influencers speak about how she is “intriguing” while asking to follow her.

During the livestream, A-ri reveals to her audience that she is dead, followed by reaction shots from various of her fellow influencers. “It’s not fun to get rid of her before she sprouts,” one says.

“Driving you insane, right?” A-ri says during a later part of her livestream. “The rest of my stories will be that much more thrilling.” Celebrity is set to premiere June 30, exclusively on Netflix.

The series was first announced in January, when Netflix unveiled its state of Korean movies and drama for 2023. Aside from Celebrity, the streaming service is also set to release new seasons of previous hits like 2020’s Sweet Home and 2021’s D.P.

Netflix also released recently released its new action K-drama series, Bloodhounds. The show stars Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi as two young boxers who enter the dangerous world of loansharks. Watch the first trailer here.