A docuseries about Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer that is in the early stages of development is being compared to The Thick Of It by people online.

According to The Times, Sir Keir is considering starring in a fly-on-the-wall documentary in a bid to broaden his appeal to the electorate.

But the news has backfired for the Labour leader, whose party was recently eviscerated in local elections, by TV fans imagining that it will play out like scenes from the BBC political satire The Thick Of It.

A production company is reportedly in talks with Sir Keir about spotlighting the experience of being leader of the opposition in the fly-on-the-wall series.

One person wrote while quote-tweeting the Times article: “Great news! I’ve been waiting for season 5 of the thick of it.

“The thing about this, right, is that it basically hands up admits that Labour is still trying to distance itself from Corbyn. Rather than leading with policies, and making Kier visibly front and centre as a PM in waiting, this is damage control to prove how not-Corbyn he is.”

Another Twitter user suggested that the show would be “a cross between The Thick of It and The Office”, while another tweet read: “What if /The Thick of It/, but reality TV?”

Elsewhere, a fan said that the “cracking policy” detailed in Armando Iannucci’s comedy series, which imagines the inner workings of the UK government, would be welcomed. “If Sir Keir Starmer actually commissions a real-life version of The Thick Of It then he gets my vote. Cracking policy.”

The Thick Of It ran for four series between 2005 to 2012 and starred Peter Capaldi as spin doctor Malcolm Tucker (said to be based on Alistair Campbell) alongside Chris Addison, James Smith, Rebecca Front and Joanna Scanlan.