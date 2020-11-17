Kelsey Grammer and Alec Baldwin to star in new sitcom from ‘Modern Family’ co-creator

Kelsey Grammer and Alec Baldwin will team up for a new multi-cam sitcom set to premiere in 2021.

The as-yet-untitled series follows three former roommates who reunite decades after falling out. Variety reports that the third principal cast member will be announced at a later date.

Modern Family co-creator, Chris Lloyd, and writer-producer Vali Chandrasekaran (Modern Family, 30 Rock) conceived the series for 20th Television (formerly 20th Century Fox Television). The sitcom will air on American network ABC as part of its 2021-22 season.

Baldwin, Grammer, Chandrasekaran and Lloyd will serve as executive producers on the show, alongside Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton.

Baldwin and Grammer have previously shared the screen in 30 Rock. Baldwin was a part of the series’ principal cast while Grammer featured as himself in three episodes of the long-running sitcom.

Aside from his work on 30 Rock, Baldwin is perhaps best known in comedy circles for his hosting duties on Saturday Night Live. Most notably, Baldwin has appeared as Donald Trump in numerous episodes of the beloved variety show.

Rumours have circulated since 2018 that Grammer would reprise his most iconic comedic role, the title character in Frasier, for a series reunion. In late 2019, Grammer said that a Frasier reboot was scheduled for 2020, however, there is still no word on whether these plans will come to fruition.

Grammer first portrayed Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers during the 1980s, before landing the recurring role of Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons.