Kelsey Grammer gets emotional during ‘Frasier’ return speech

Kelsey Grammer became emotional during a talk in front of a live studio audience when discussing the return of Frasier – watch the video below.

The comedy series is due to return to screens this month after nearly two decades off air, with Grammer back as therapist Frasier Crane.

The actor addressed the show’s comeback during an audience event in which he expressed his gratitude to loyal fans.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted you’re here. I can’t tell you how grateful I am that you’re here and how grateful we are that we have a chance to do this for you again,” Grammer told the audience.

“I am very excited about what we’re doing, this new group of people that you can fall in love with and get to know. We’ve been working so hard at this thing and it’s been quite a while, and I think we’ve done something quite lovely.”

Getting emotional, Grammer continued: “Our love for this character is very sweet.” He then raised a hand to his heart and said: “I always do this.”

You can watch the moment here:

In a separate clip, Grammer opened up about the “incredible journey” of the original show and the upcoming reboot.

Advertisement

“What’s shocking is he’s just as fresh and alive as any regular human being would be,” he explained. “They’d say, ‘How can you play the same character for so long?’ Well, it’s as interesting as life itself.

“Give us your blessing and wait for us. Give us love, and we’re going to give you love back…Frasier lives on so, so does Kelsey. Thank you. We’ll see you in a bit. Thank you very much. Enjoy the show.”

The Frasier reboot is set to follow the character during “the next chapter of his life in Boston”, with “new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfil”.

Alongside Grammer, the revival is also set to star Jack Cutmore Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as university professor Alan, and Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague Olivia.

The series’ first two episodes are set to launch on October 12 in the US and October 13 in the UK on Paramount+, while the remaining eight episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.