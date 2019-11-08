Kelsey Grammer says ‘Frasier’ reboot is “ready” for 2020

"We’ve hatched the plan."

Kelsey Grammer has given a positive update on the Frasier reboot, admitting that it’s “ready to go” and he’s preparing for a mid-2020 launch.

The actor, who has been developing the iconic sitcom’s reboot since 2018, says he is now waiting for a network to pick up the show.

Speaking on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Grammer said the project is on “standby” as they secure a deal for the show’s airing rights.

“We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go,” Grammer said.

“[We’re] working on a couple of possible network deals that we’re sorting.

“We just have to staff it and find somebody who wants to give us money for it. You never know.”

This comes after Grammer tried to get the show’s full cast to return for its reboot, revealing that “they seem to” be on board.

Discussing the death of John Mahoney, who portrayed Frasier Crane’s father Martin, Grammer said: “We would need to deal with that within the storytelling, but I’d want everybody back, if they want to come back.”

The US sitcom – a spin-off to Cheers – ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. The series’ final episode saw the titular character, played by Grammer, announcing his move to San Francisco but ending up in Chicago.