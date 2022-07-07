Kenneth Branagh won’t reshoot scenes in Boris Johnson drama following resignation

Kenneth Branagh won’t film additional scenes as Boris Johnson for drama This England following his resignation, according to reports.

Today (July 7) Johnson agreed to resign as Conservative Party leader and UK Prime Minister, with a new leader set to be appointed by autumn.

His departure comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and more than 50 other Conservative MPs resigned from certain roles in the party.

According to Variety, upcoming Sky drama This England won’t be filming any scenes to reflect Johnson’s past 48 hours and resignation. The show itself is based on Johnson’s first months as Prime Minister and the outbreak of the COVID pandemic in the UK.

A synopsis reads: “The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson grapples with COVID-19, Brexit, and a personal and political life wracked by controversy.

“The events in government are interwoven with first-hand testimonies from around the UK, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.”

Alongside Branagh as Johnson the show stars Ophelia Lovibond (Feel Good) as Carrie Johnson and Andrew Buchan (The Crown) as former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

This England is scheduled to be released on Sky Atlantic and NOW later this year.